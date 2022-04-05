Quick Hitters Mini Edition (NCAA Tournament National Championship): North Carolina vs. Kansas
A mini version of Isaac Schade's Quick Hitters in the wake of the National Championship loss.
Typically you get a fully loaded Quick Hitters article from me in the aftermath of a game. You'll certainly receive that in the days ahead, but tonight I want to honor the team and everyone involved in a rather simple way:
To the 2021-22 Tar Heels (& everyone involved with the team),
Thank you for taking us all on an incredible journey with you. We will never forget this experience.
Signed,
The Carolina Family