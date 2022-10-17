Skip to main content
Nassir Little, Trail Blazers agree to contract extension

Troy Wayrynen/USA Today Sports

The UNC basketball product secures his place in Portland through his age 27 season.

With his fourth NBA season on the horizon, former North Carolina forward Nassir Little and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a four-year, $28 million extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Today is the final day for the 2019 rookie class to sign extensions before being susceptible to restricted free agency next summer.

The former five-star recruit spent one season in Chapel Hill before being drafted by Portland with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Little has appeared in 138 career games with 30 starts, recording career-highs in points (9.8), rebounds (5.6), and minutes per game (25.9) this past season.

Entering North Carolina as a consensus top-five prospect in 2018, Little helped lead the Tar Heels to a Sweet Sixteen appearance with a 19-point outing against Iona in the Round of 64 and a 20-point performance in a win over Washington.

Fully recovered from season-ending shoulder surgery, Little will continue to play a valuable role in Portland's rotation.

As Little's extension will come into play following the 2022-2023 season, he will remain under contract with the Trail Blazers through the 2026-2027 season.

