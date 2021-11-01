Skip to main content
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 2 Review / Week 3 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, AllTarHeels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.
    Author:

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from October 25-31 and looking ahead to games from November 1-7.

    • Harrison Barnes is off to a great start this season and currently sits 19th in the NBA in scoring at 23.3 per game. He's already tallied three double-doubles in just six games and was one rebound shy of a double-double in two other games.
    • Barnes hit a game-winning three against Cam Johnson and the Suns last Wednesday:
    • Cole Anthony is also off to a solid start, recording double-digit points in each of the Magic's first seven games. He now has two double-doubles on the season and has flirted with a triple-double on multiple occasions. 
    • Wayne Ellington and Coby White are still on the mend although Ellington has been cleared to resume basketball activities. 
    • Day'Ron Sharpe scored his first NBA bucket this week AND on Halloween did something he never accomplished at UNC: he made a three-pointer.
    • Tony Bradley and Coby White's Chicago team is (surprisingly) currently tied for first in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record.
    • On the other side of standings, it projects to be a long year for Cole Anthony and the young Magic team (currently 1-6).

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.32.18 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.05 PM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.32.26 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.17 PM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.32.41 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.34 PM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.32.58 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.46 PM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.34.34 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.55 PM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 11.55.28 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.21.02 PM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.34.45 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.21.11 PM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.35.14 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.21.20 PM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.35.25 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.21.38 PM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.35.33 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.21.55 PM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 2 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 10.35.42 PM

    Week 3 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 4.20.34 PM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

