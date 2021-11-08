Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    NBA Tar Heels: Week 3 Review / Week 4 Preview

    Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 1-7 and looking ahead to games from November 8-14.

    Things to highlight from the past week:

    • Wayne Ellington played for the first time this season, coming off his hamstring injury. 
    • Danny Green had to come out of a game this week with hamstring tightness of his own. 
    • Coby White started shooting recently, and as you can see in the video below, he is able to use both arms and is playing against competition:
    • Cole Anthony had the two highest-scoring games for a Tar Heel this week with 33 and 31. Harrison Barnes was just behind him with two games of 23.
    • For the second time this season, Anthony fell just short of registering a triple-double last Monday. On this occasion, he was just one rebound and two assists shy.

    There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

    Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

    Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

    Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.05.04 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.59.33 AM

    Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.05.14 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.59.39 AM

    Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.05.26 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.01.09 AM

    Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.05.34 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.59.58 AM

    Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.05.55 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.06 AM

    Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.06.06 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.15 AM

    Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 11.04.00 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.29 AM

    Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.06.29 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.38 AM

    Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.06.39 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.47 AM

    Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.06.51 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.00.58 AM

    Coby White | Chicago Bulls

    Week 3 stats:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.07.05 PM

    Week 4 preview:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 10.01.09 AM

    Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

