NBA Tar Heels: Week 4 Review / Week 5 Preview

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, AllTarHeels' Isaac Schade will review the prior week and preview the week ahead for each Tar Heel in the NBA.

Each Monday during the NBA regular season, All Tar Heels will review the prior week for each Tar Heel in the NBA and preview the week ahead. This week, we are looking back at games from November 8-14 and looking ahead to games from November 15-21.

Here are some highlights from the past week:

Harrison Barnes continues his hot start to the season. On Monday, he dropped a week-high for any Tar Heel alum with 26 against Cam Johnson and the Suns.

The Kings came into the week playing .500 basketball at 5-5, but three losses this week put them just below the cut line of the play-in games. Hopefully Barnes' veteran presence can help guide his young teammates back to their winning ways.

Wayne Ellington appears to be fully healthy again. He played in all four of the Lakers' games this week, and in fact, played at least 20:00 in each one. His minutes ramped up as the week went along, finishing with 29:33 on Sunday. Ellington also had a season-high 15 points on Sunday, which was a product of going 5-7 from three.

Nassir Little's role on the Portland roster continues to expand. He's already played at least 20:00 in eight games, which is one shy of how many times he did so in the entire 2020-21 season.

Little scored 13 points in each of his last two games. This is just the second time in his career scoring in double-digits in back-to-back games. The other was a stretch his rookie year in which he hit double-digits in three straight.

Coby White has still not played this season, due to a torn labrum, but reports suggest that he is getting closer to returning to game action.

There are currently 11 Tar Heels on NBA rosters, all on full-time contracts.

Here’s a brief look at each Tar Heel in the NBA, what he did in the previous week of games, and a preview of the week ahead.

Note: all times listed are Eastern and PM.

Cole Anthony | Orlando Magic

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Harrison Barnes | Sacramento Kings

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Tony Bradley | Chicago Bulls

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Reggie Bullock | Dallas Mavericks

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Ed Davis | Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Wayne Ellington | Los Angeles Lakers

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Danny Green | Philadelphia 76ers

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Cameron Johnson | Phoenix Suns

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Nassir Little | Portland Trail Blazers

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Day'Ron Sharpe | Brooklyn Nets

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Coby White | Chicago Bulls

Week 4 stats:

Week 5 preview:

Stay tuned to AllTarHeels for all your Carolina NBA coverage this year, including these weekly updates.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade