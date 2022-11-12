Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season.

Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight minutes of action, made the most of his limited playing time, tallying eight points, two assists, and one rebound.

Offensive playmakers Armando Bacot and Caleb Love led North Carolina in scoring, but Nickel's contributions cannot be overlooked.

Two free throws and a three-point shot from the left corner in a minute and a half span cut the College of Charleston lead to two, holding off the Cougars late in the first half.

After College of Charleston retook the lead in the second half, Nickel returned to the free throw line with a chance to give the Tar Heels the advantage once again.

The freshman would do just that, knocking down two free throws just two minutes before North Carolina would take the lead for good.

His eight points in eight minutes may be overshadowed by Bacot's 28 points, Love's 25, or Leaky Black's 15, but the poise and confidence of the first-year guard was on display.

With the 102-86 victory, the Tar Heels earned biscuits for the first time since a Jan. 29th victory over NC State, but the 2 for $1 deal was helped by a Nickel.