North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star

Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Off the court however, they appear to be making progress on the recruiting trail.

According to Inside Carolina's Sherrell McMillan, the UNC basketball recruiting staff is expected to visit 2024 big man James Brown in the near future.

The No. 27 overall recruit in the junior class took an official visit to Chapel Hill in October, one of his five trips this year. Brown also took official visits to Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame, and Missouri.

In the midst of his junior season, Brown is the No. 6 center and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois. Through six games for the St. Rita Mustangs, the Chicago native has averaged 8.7 points on 48 percent shooting, while pulling down 8.3 rebounds.

As it stands, the Tar Heels currently hold the fifth best recruiting class for 2024 with one commit. Four-star forward Drake Powell is the lone pledge by Hubert Davis and company.

The commitment of Brown would give North Carolina the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and a promising frontcourt for the future.

Can Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff secure the commitment of the four-star big man?