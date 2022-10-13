North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers

After a plethora of UNC basketball targets have taken or scheduled official visits to Chapel Hill in recent weeks, it appears the Tar Heels are gaining ground on the recruiting trail.

2024 five-star forward Trentyn Flowers trimmed his list of schools down to 13 on Thursday, including North Carolina among the likes of Kentucky, Florida State, and Kansas.

Flowers, who took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill last Tuesday, attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina and is the No. 21 rated recruit in the junior class.

With his family in tow, Flowers was able to see the program and every day life as a Carolina basketball player up close. His expectations were high and he is working towards planning an official visit according to Inside Carolina.

The UNC basketball target took an official visit to Georgia State and has official visits planned for Louisville (Oct. 21) and Creighton (Nov. 5).

Although it is early, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have one commitment in the class of 2024, four-star Drake Powell. His pledge to the Tar Heels gives them the No. 3 ranked recruiting class.

With Flowers' interest heightened, North Carolina will look to continue the push for the five-star prospect, who is one of nine juniors to possess an offer from the Tar Heels.

Can the UNC basketball staff bolster the Tar Heels' future and gain the commitment of Flowers?