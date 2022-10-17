North Carolina ranked No. 1 in inaugural AP Poll

With North Carolina returning four starters from last season's National Runner-Up finish and Northwestern transfer Pete Nance joining the Tar Heels, they earned the No. 1 spot in the first AP Poll of the season.

Armando Bacot, who will contend for the ACC and National Player of the Year award, headlines a North Carolina roster that brings back Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, and fifth-year senior Leaky Black.

Experience will be a key for the Tar Heels this season, with Love and Davis being the youngest starters for Hubert Davis, as they enter their junior campaign.

According to ESPN's Bryan Ives, this is North Carolina's 10th time ranked as preseason AP No. 1, a college basketball record. The last preseason No. 1 team to win the National Championship was the 2008-2009 Tar Heels,

Houston, Gonzaga, and Kentucky round out the top four, with Duke (7th) and Virginia (16th) as the only other ACC schools to appear in the rankings.

North Carolina will participate in a secret scrimmage against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend before opening up the season against UNC-Wilmington on Nov. 7th.