North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard

As North Carolina basketball enters one of the most anticipated seasons in program history, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are looking towards the future, getting the attention of a five-star recruit in the class of 2025.

Isiah Harwell, the No. 5 ranked player in the country, is entering his sophomore season, recently transferring to Mount Pleasant (UT) Wasatch Academy from his home state of Idaho.

After receiving an offer from North Carolina to end the month of September, Harwell became the first sophomore in the country to earn a scholarship from the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-5 guard recently visited Chapel Hill and sat down with On3's Jamie Shaw to discuss his recruitment, calling North Carolina his dream school.

"When that [UNC] offer came in, I was just excited cause that was like my dream school growing up, so I was just lost for words," said Harwell.

He also referenced North Carolina basketball as a 'loving' and 'welcoming' program, further cementing his interest in the Tar Heels.

With another blue blood offer, Harwell has garnered attention from college basketball's top programs, including Kansas and UCLA.

As it stands, Harwell does not have any future visits planned, but is looking into taking trips to Gonzaga and Texas Tech.

Although it is early in his recruitment and many dominoes have yet to even fall in the class of 2024 for North Carolina, the Tar Heels appear to be in good standing with the five-star prospect.