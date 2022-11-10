North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game

Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program.

North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.

As one of just two teams in the ACC without a loss in league play, the Tar Heels could clinch the Coastal division and earn an undefeated record on the road this weekend.

Multiple scenarios on Saturday can make that dream become a reality with the easiest being a victory over the Demon Deacons.

One win over the last three games would win the division and give North Carolina a chance to play for their second New Year's Six Bowl bid in the last three years.

Although a loss would end any hope of making the College Football Playoff, the Tar Heels could still win the Coastal with a loss in Winston-Salem.

Duke and Georgia Tech are the only two contenders who could overtake North Carolina.

A Blue Devil loss to Virginia Tech and a Yellow Jacket loss to Miami would remove them from contention and leave the Tar Heels as the only team standing.

Any one of a North Carolina win or Duke and Georgia Tech loss over the remaining three weeks of play would end all hopes of a Coastal champion outside of Chapel Hill.

Regardless of other results, North Carolina is in control of their own destiny for the remainder of the season. Following Saturday's final road game of the year, home contests against Georgia Tech and NC State close out the regular season schedule.