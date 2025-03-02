One UNC Basketball Feat Unseen Since Hubert Davis Was Freshman
The once-reeling UNC basketball team has now delivered five straight wins, the program's longest streak since late last season. Moreover, the Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) are prevailing in relatively dominant fashion of late, thanks in large part to a long list of individual double-digit point totals.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Enter Battle for Heralded In-State Five-Star
Speaking to the sudden abundance of prolific scorers under the command of Hubert Davis, in Saturday afternoon's 92-73 home victory over Miami, six Tar Heels reached double figures for the second contest in a row.
Not since Davis' UNC basketball rookie campaign in 1988-89 has any Tar Heel squad recorded such a streak of six double-digit scorers. The 1988-89 Tar Heels did so in three consecutive games.
The 2024-25 Tar Heels, who have won four straight by 10 or more points, next face a road battle against the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPNU). They conclude their regular season at home versus the Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Surging UNC Starter Secures Another Double-Double
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football news.