Pete Nance earns spot on Karl Malone Award Watch List

Northwestern transfer and North Carolina power forward Pete Nance was named to the 2023 Karl Malone Award Watch List on Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Entering its ninth season, the Karl Malone Award is given to college basketball's best power forward.

Nance is joined by 19 others on the prestigious list, including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, and South Carolina's GG Jackson.

After four seasons playing for the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten, Nance elected to use his extra year of eligibility to transfer to Chapel Hill.

For his career, he has appeared in 107 games with 74 starts and averaged 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. As a senior, he recorded his best season at the collegiate level, tallying 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three.

As four of North Carolina's famous Iron Five have returned in hopes of a National Championship, Nance will look to fill the void of departed Brady Manek.

He is part of a Tar Heel squad that has earned a preseason No. 1 ranking and was voted to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Nance will make his official debut for North Carolina on Nov. 7th, when the Tar Heels welcome UNC-Wilmington for the season opener.