Skip to main content
Pete Nance earns spot on Karl Malone Award Watch List

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Pete Nance earns spot on Karl Malone Award Watch List

The UNC basketball power forward was one of the most coveted transfers heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Northwestern transfer and North Carolina power forward Pete Nance was named to the 2023 Karl Malone Award Watch List on Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Entering its ninth season, the Karl Malone Award is given to college basketball's best power forward.

Nance is joined by 19 others on the prestigious list, including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, and South Carolina's GG Jackson.

After four seasons playing for the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten, Nance elected to use his extra year of eligibility to transfer to Chapel Hill.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For his career, he has appeared in 107 games with 74 starts and averaged 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. As a senior, he recorded his best season at the collegiate level, tallying 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from three.

As four of North Carolina's famous Iron Five have returned in hopes of a National Championship, Nance will look to fill the void of departed Brady Manek.

He is part of a Tar Heel squad that has earned a preseason No. 1 ranking and was voted to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Nance will make his official debut for North Carolina on Nov. 7th, when the Tar Heels welcome UNC-Wilmington for the season opener.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19302935
Basketball

Cole Anthony suffers oblique muscle injury Wednesday night

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_18002548
Basketball

UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19242675
Football

Could UNC football lose one of its top commits in the class of 2023?

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_18021908
Basketball

Leaky Black named to Julius Erving Award watch list

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_17825322
Basketball

UNC gets 13 games in ESPN networks' women's basketball schedule

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_17143103
Football

UNC, Pitt primed for another close, high-powered matchup

By Bryant Baucom
Football

Ranking, angles, and Maye: key points from Monday's press conferences

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_17968119
Basketball

Armando Bacot named preseason All-American

By Bryant Baucom