All Tar Heels

Potential UNC Basketball Target Scores 43 in Playoff Game

Five-star North Carolina prep Jordan Page shines less than 30 miles from the UNC basketball program.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC basketball recruiting team has shown some early interest in five-star 2027 wing Jordan Page, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound lefty sensation for the Broughton High School Capitals in Raleigh.

ALSO READ: Top Tar Heel Commit Now Projected to Become NBA Lottery Pick

One would think it's only a matter of time before fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels extend an offer to Page. After all, the advanced sophomore currently stacks up at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in the state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

And in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on Tuesday night, Page erupted for 43 points, albeit in an 81-77 double overtime loss on the road at the hands of the nearby Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders. Broughton finished its season 15-11 overall.

Page's beyond-his-years performance included a 16-for-25 shooting clip from the field and 9-for-15 mark at the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal for the Capitals.

UNC has targeted several 2026 talents but none to date on the 2027 trail.

ALSO READ: Elite 2026 UNC Target Goes Off Against Tar Heel Signee Derek Dixon

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball