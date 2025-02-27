Potential UNC Basketball Target Scores 43 in Playoff Game
The UNC basketball recruiting team has shown some early interest in five-star 2027 wing Jordan Page, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound lefty sensation for the Broughton High School Capitals in Raleigh.
One would think it's only a matter of time before fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels extend an offer to Page. After all, the advanced sophomore currently stacks up at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in the state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
And in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on Tuesday night, Page erupted for 43 points, albeit in an 81-77 double overtime loss on the road at the hands of the nearby Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders. Broughton finished its season 15-11 overall.
Page's beyond-his-years performance included a 16-for-25 shooting clip from the field and 9-for-15 mark at the charity stripe. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal for the Capitals.
UNC has targeted several 2026 talents but none to date on the 2027 trail.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football recruiting news.