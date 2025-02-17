All Tar Heels

Ranking UNC Basketball NBA Scoring Leaders Following All-Star Break

Seven UNC basketball products have appeared in at least one NBA game this season, but only six have scored.

Former UNC basketball guard Cole Anthony
Not counting Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler, who began his college career in Chapel Hill before transferring to Auburn, seven former UNC basketball players have seen action on the NBA stage in the 2024-25 regular season.

Ranging from zero points to almost a thousand, here's an account of where they stack up against each other entering the homestretch:

1. Chicago Bulls guard Coby White - 873 points, 48 games, 48 starts

2. Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson - 744 points, 39 games, 39 starts

3. San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes - 617 points, 52 games, 52 starts

4. Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony - 469 points, 51 games, 13 starts

5. Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe - 263 points, 32 games, zero starts

6. Philadelphia 76ers forward Pete Nance (waived on Feb. 6) - 15 points, seven games, zero starts

7. San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram (two-way contract) - zero points, two games, zero starts

