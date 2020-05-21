Can Roy Williams Reload in 2021?

UNC Basketball Head Coach Roy Williams has his best recruiting class in almost decade with multiple five-star recruits committed to joining the Heels this year, but what about for 2021? Can Williams do it again?

AllTarHeels caught up with basketball analyst and 'Absolute Basketball' host Jamie Shaw to discuss all things 2021. With 2020 locked in, Shaw gave us an in-depth look at what could happen for Carolina in the future. COVID-19 has made players anxious to commit due to the loss of seasons and summer games. They aren't wasting any time to cement their position.

During our discussion, Shaw addressed each recruit UNC has offered, Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Chet Holmgren, Kennedy Chandler, Trevor Keels, Dontrez Styles, and most recently, D'Marco Dunn.

He also told us what it would take for top recruits to commit to UNC in 2021; it would result in having multiple 'one and done' players of the 2020 class. Caleb Love and RJ Davis are expected to leave after their first year, but for players in the center and wing position, there is a significant concern. As fans know, Williams is not afraid to commit to his experienced players, no matter the star ranking of an incoming freshman.

Conclusively, Shaw gave us his thoughts on what makes North Carolina hoops special. As of late, NC can go toe to toe with New York for not only having a dominant presence in the NBA but also a breeding ground for some today's best hoopers. Places like Kinston, Winterville, Fayetteville, and Raleigh have contributed to what NC is now referred to as, ' The HoopState.'

Check out the video and let us know what recruit you would like to see in 2021!

