Roy Williams on the Miami Postponement: "Let's Not Make It Out Like We Charged the Capitol Building"

UNC coach says he handled matter internally, appropriately
Coach Roy Williams spoke about the events following Saturday’s win over Duke that led to Monday’s game against Miami getting postponed.

Video surfaced of two UNC players at a maskless gathering with at least seven other people, celebrating the victory.

Miami opted not to play in Monday’s game, due to the risk of possible COVID exposure due to the incident. The following day, UNC released a statement explaining that several players and managers were in attendance, not just the two on video, and it was supposed to be a team-only celebration, but outsiders ended up attending as well.

Williams didn’t specify what disciplinary measures were taken.

“I said we’d handle it internally, and that’s what we’ve done,” he said. “This will be the only statement about what happened last weekend. If you want to ask another question, just forget it, because I’m not answering anything after this.”

“It was not at a fraternity house, not on Franklin Street,” he continued. “It was within our group of players and managers, and a few, very few, other people got involved. I told Jeff Lebo our team did the same thing he did 100 times, but there was nobody putting it on video. I was upset about it. I’m still upset about it, but let’s not make it out like we charged the Capitol Building or anything like that. It was not a free-standing party at some fraternity house or the middle of Franklin Street. I’ve handled it what I think is very appropriately. If anybody wants to talk about anything else regarding that, just say so and we’ll all go eat a sausage biscuit or something like that, because we’ve made enough statements. I didn’t like some of the things that happened, to say the least, but I also didn’t like some of the things our kids were portrayed as.”

