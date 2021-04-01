No Fool's: Roy Williams to Retire

UNC head coach to step down after 18 years, three titles

Roy Williams will retire as head coach of North Carolina, after 18 years at the head of the Tar Heel program.

The school confirmed the news in a release on Thursday morning. Williams, along with North Carolina’s chancellor and athletics director, will hold a press conference later in the day.

The announcement follows a wild week in the program, with three players entering the transfer portal, one declaring for the NBA Draft and rumors of more players considering leaving before changing their minds.

We will have much more throughout the day.