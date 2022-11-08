Skip to main content
Seth Trimble shows promise in collegiate debut

James Guillory/USA Today Sports

Seth Trimble shows promise in collegiate debut

The UNC basketball guard logged double digit minutes and aided an impressive Tar Heel defense in his collegiate debut.

Looking at the box score of North Carolina's 69-56 season-opening victory over UNC-Wilmington, Seth Trimble's impact would be severely understated.

A four point performance is what shows up on the stat sheet for Trimble, but his impact and potential was evident.

Although he committed three fouls, Trimble played 15 minutes for the Tar Heels, the most of any North Carolina reserve.

The four-star recruit made his presence known early on, assisting the much improved Tar Heel defense in forcing eight turnovers in the opening half, including a handful of shot clock violations.

A high-flying basket in the second half, gave Trimble an and-one opportunity, showcasing not only his sheer athleticism, but his ability to fill passing lanes and execute a fast break.

Trimble's defense was the most notable aspect of his young game, allowing no space for Seahawk ball handlers and using his athleticism to stay in front of and guard the UNCW backcourt.

With quick feet and an aggressive mentality, Trimble was able to force low-percentage shots or make the Seahawks exhaust all offensive options without a point guard to facilitate.

His on-ball defensive ability is something that North Carolina has lacked in recent years at the point guard spot, giving the freshman a chance to continually see action as the season progresses.

One game in November will certainly not indicate what kind of season, much less career, Trimble will have. However, his aggressive defense and ability to serve as a primary ball handler to help spell Caleb Love or R.J. Davis will pay dividends for Hubert Davis.

His athleticism mirrors that of his brother and former Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto, meaning it is only a matter of time before his fills up the stat sheet by scoring or facilitating.

Up next for Trimble and the Tar Heels is a Friday night matchup against College of Charleston, who emerged victorious in their season-opener 85-78 over Chattanooga.

