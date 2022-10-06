Suns' Cam Johnson exits preseason game with injury

Just four minutes into Wednesday night's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, Suns forward Cam Johnson exited with a right hand injury.

After a Devin Booker missed shot attempt, Johnson appeared to injure his shooting hand while contesting for a rebound with the Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel.

Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after with what is being diagnosed as a sprained right thumb, according to NBA Insider Brandon Robinson.

In just game two of the preseason and with next to nothing on the line in the exhibition contest, it is unclear whether Johnson was held out for precautionary reasons or if the injury could prevent a healthy start to the regular season.

With Jae Crowder away from the team and expected to be moved via trade, Johnson was announced as the team's starting forward last week by head coach Monty Williams.

In 16 starts last season, Johnson averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot at a 42 percent clip from three-point range.

The former Tar Heel has emerged into a key piece in the Suns' rotation after finishing third in Most Improved Player voting during the 2021-2022 season.

Heading into year four, the final season under his rookie contract, Johnson will look to increase his market value and decide whether he wants to stay in Phoenix or go elsewhere.

As Phoenix closes out their preseason schedule next Wednesday, Johnson will have two weeks to nurse the injured thumb before the Suns' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on October 19th.