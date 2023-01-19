Suns' Cam Johnson scheduled to return on Thursday

After missing 37 games due to a knee injury, Suns forward Cam Johnson is scheduled to return to action on Thursday in a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 4th and will return to a Phoenix lineup, albeit in a limited role, that is already without multiple major contributors.

In eight games prior to missing time, Johnson was off to the best start of his career, averaging 13 points on 44.6 percent shooting. Removing Johnson's five minutes of action against Portland, the game in which he suffered the injury, he was scoring 14.9 points per game.

Ahead of Thursday night's matchup, he addressed the media as he's set to play for the first time in over two months.

"I feel really good about my knee, my body as a whole. I'm just going to let it go," said Johnson. "Just have fun out there and try to contribute to a win. You watch so much, you start picking up little things the team is doing and I'm just going to try to bring energy to those minutes I play."

Injuries to stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker have have changed both the outlook and the makeup of the Suns. Sitting at 1-9 over their last ten games, they are currently 12 in the Western Conference at 21-24 overall.

As Johnson looks to find his footing and comfort on the floor once again, he will have the opportunity to help Phoenix return to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.