Breaking: 4-Star Prospect Tyler Nickel Commits to UNC Basketball

Hubert Davis continues to keep talent coming to Chapel Hill.

2022 four-star wing Tyler Nickel announced his decision to join North Carolina Basketball via Facebook video. He's currently ranked No. 79 on the 247Sports Composite and No. 2 player for Virginia.

Nickel was predicted to head to Blacksburg for Virginia Tech, but following his visit to Chapel Hill, the tide quickly changed.

"After I got on campus and the conversations, it was a wonderful feeling. It's a great opportunity at a great school. It's going to prepare me for the ultimate goal."

The 6-7 wing is out of Elkton, Va and attends East Rockingham School. Nickel has averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

With Nickel's commit, Hubert Davis has shaped up a no. 1 recruiting class with the signings of 2022 commits, Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Will Shaver.

247 Sports scouting report:

Has adequate length for a combo forward. Is well built with a physical strength edge to his game a high level shooting touch. Not an explosive athlete but can make plays and draw fouls in contact with his physical strength and aggressive mindset. Can post up and has an array of turn around fade away shots. More importantly for the next level, he is a marksman from behind the line. Is developing deep range. Loves to fire moving to his left. Steady ball handler who can find the open man. Not the type to break defenders down with the dribble. Positional rebounder. Defending is an area of concern.