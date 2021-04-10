UNC Adds Virginia Transfer Justin McKoy

New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis won his first recruiting battle since taking over for Roy Williams, when Virginia transfer Justin McKoy chose to finish his career with the Tar Heels.

McKoy originally signed with Penn State during his senior year of high school, then decommitted in the spring. North Carolina offered him a scholarship less than a week before he committed to Virginia. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward played limited time in his two years with the Cavaliers. He averaged 1.0 ppg and 7.4 minutes in 14 games as a freshman. In his sophomore year, McKoy played in 19 games, starting four. He averaged 11.3 minutes and 3.5 ppg.

He saw his minutes increase as his sophomore year wore on and was an accurate shooter, able to hit from three and work inside.

McKoy will have three years of eligibility, due to the NCAA’s extra year granted this season.

With Garrison Brooks, Walker Kessler, Walker Miller and Sterling Manley all graduating or entering the transfer portal, and Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot declaring for the NBA Draft, McKoy is one of three remaining Tar Heels at 6-foot-8, along with Leaky Black and Puff Johnson. McKoy is also the heaviest remaining Tar Heel by 20 pounds.

McKoy announced the decision on his Twitter page, tweeting photos of himself in a UNC uniform with the message “GDTBATH (Great day to be a Tar Heel). It was just meant to be.”

When Davis was introduced as coach earlier this week, he promised to be active in recruiting the transfer portal.