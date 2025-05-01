Incoming UNC Basketball Freshman Caleb Wilson Gets Homecoming Outing
UNC basketball will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in this year's CBS Sports Classic. The showdown is set for Saturday, Dec. 20, in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
ALSO READ: Another UNC Frontcourt Piece for 2025-26 Campaign
Speaking of Atlanta, the potential 2025-26 UNC basketball freshman centerpiece, five-star forward Caleb Wilson, hails from The ATL, where he became a McDonald's All American selection this season as a standout at Holy Innocent's Episcopal School. So, the game against Ohio State will mark an early homecoming for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound projected one-and-done talent.
The other CBS Sports Classic matchup, on tap for the same day and location, pits Kentucky head coach Mark Pope against his college head coach in now-St. John's head coach Rick Pitino. It will mark the Red Storm's first appearance in the annual showcase event, as the UCLA Bruins are no longer in the mix.
Both Dec. 20 contests in Atlanta, with the order and tipoff times to be announced at a later date, will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.
UNC boasts a 13-3 record in its series against Ohio State. And the Tar Heels are 3-0 against the Buckeyes in their CBS Sports Classic meetings.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball schedule news.