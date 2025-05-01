All Tar Heels

Incoming UNC Basketball Freshman Caleb Wilson Gets Homecoming Outing

The UNC basketball team is set to square off against the Buckeyes in Atlanta.

UNC basketball recruiting signee Caleb Wilson
UNC basketball recruiting signee Caleb Wilson / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
UNC basketball will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in this year's CBS Sports Classic. The showdown is set for Saturday, Dec. 20, in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Speaking of Atlanta, the potential 2025-26 UNC basketball freshman centerpiece, five-star forward Caleb Wilson, hails from The ATL, where he became a McDonald's All American selection this season as a standout at Holy Innocent's Episcopal School. So, the game against Ohio State will mark an early homecoming for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound projected one-and-done talent.

The other CBS Sports Classic matchup, on tap for the same day and location, pits Kentucky head coach Mark Pope against his college head coach in now-St. John's head coach Rick Pitino. It will mark the Red Storm's first appearance in the annual showcase event, as the UCLA Bruins are no longer in the mix.

Both Dec. 20 contests in Atlanta, with the order and tipoff times to be announced at a later date, will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

UNC boasts a 13-3 record in its series against Ohio State. And the Tar Heels are 3-0 against the Buckeyes in their CBS Sports Classic meetings.

