UNC Basketball Highlights Floor General Kyan Evans
Following the offseason departure of starting point guard Elliot Cadeau via the transfer portal, the UNC basketball coaches seemed to be in desperate need of a new floor general.
Head coach Hubert Davis and general manager Jim Tanner got their answer in the form of Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, who committed to the UNC basketball staff back in early April. And the newly minted Tar Heel arrived on campus earlier this month.
The 6-foot-2 guard was recently working out in the Dean E. Smith Center, with a video shared on social media by the Tar Heels' official account. The clips feature his practice time alongside other members of the backcourt, including returning senior Seth Trimble:
Kyan Evans started all 36 games in his sophomore season with the Rams, which included a breakout 23-point performance on 6-of-9 shooting from three in their opening-round upset victory over Memphis in the NCAA Tournament.
His impressive campaign included averages of 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game, as well as a scorching 44.6 shooting percentage from downtown.
Evans' offense and efficient shooting stroke will be a welcome addition to a UNC backcourt that lost leading scorer RJ Davis.
