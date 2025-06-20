UNC Basketball Locks In Official Visit From Coveted Prospect
Toni Bryant, a native of Tampa, Fla., who transferred to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior campaign in high school, will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with the UNC basketball program beginning on Sept. 1, now one of a handful of trips in his recruitment across the next few months.
ALSO READ: UNC Enters Battle for Prolific 2026 Prep Qayden Samuels
Just a few days after checking out the UNC basketball facilities, Bryant will head west for an official visit with the Missouri Tigers. Later in the month, per 247Sports' Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward will be in Raleigh for an official visit with the Tar Heels' ACC rivals in the NC State Wolfpack.
He's also scheduled trips to Arizona, Florida State, and Michigan.
Hubert Davis' Tar Heels officially entered the Toni Bryant sweepstakes back in mid-February.
At the time, the five-star talent ranked No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Bryant has since risen to No. 12, capping off a 30-notch climb across the past 12 months alone.
ALSO READ: UNC Remains in Mix for Premier In-State Prospect Cole Cloer
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.