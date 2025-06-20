All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Locks In Official Visit From Coveted Prospect

The UNC basketball recruiters remain one of the most active suitors for five-star 2026 forward Toni Bryant.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball
UNC basketball / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Toni Bryant, a native of Tampa, Fla., who transferred to Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior campaign in high school, will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with the UNC basketball program beginning on Sept. 1, now one of a handful of trips in his recruitment across the next few months.

ALSO READ: UNC Enters Battle for Prolific 2026 Prep Qayden Samuels

Just a few days after checking out the UNC basketball facilities, Bryant will head west for an official visit with the Missouri Tigers. Later in the month, per 247Sports' Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward will be in Raleigh for an official visit with the Tar Heels' ACC rivals in the NC State Wolfpack.

He's also scheduled trips to Arizona, Florida State, and Michigan.

Hubert Davis' Tar Heels officially entered the Toni Bryant sweepstakes back in mid-February.

At the time, the five-star talent ranked No. 14 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Bryant has since risen to No. 12, capping off a 30-notch climb across the past 12 months alone.

ALSO READ: UNC Remains in Mix for Premier In-State Prospect Cole Cloer

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball