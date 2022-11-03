UNC Basketball Player Preview: D'Marco Dunn

As a freshman, 6'5'' 190 pound guard D'Marco Dunn didn't see much game action. On a team trying to earn a tournament spot with limited depth at guard in 2021, Dunn played just over four minutes a game, averaging one point over the 23 total games he appeared in.

Coming into 2022, the circumstances are different for Dunn. He's got one more year of experience under head coach Hubert Davis' program, and he's grown into a trustworthy ball handler that will likely see significantly more minutes off the bench.

Dunn made his first start in place of R.J. Davis (sprained right hand) in the exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith on Friday. Davis said he "earned" that spot from his stellar play in practice.

"One of the things I've talked to the guys about is stacking plays, stacking practices — stacking good plays and stacking good practices, and that's something that D'Marco has done," Davis said

Dunn recorded nine points and two assists against the Golden Bulls while shooting 40 percent from three. He scored 10 points in the Live Action scrimmage, showing confidence in his shot both off the dribble and spot-up.

His ability to score is no surprise as Dunn averaged 23.4 points in his senior season at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The guard just needs more minutes to show what he can do, while also putting in the same effort on the defensive end.

Effective contributions from Dunn can provide a boost for the Tar Heels' offense while Love and Davis are off the floor. Coupled with freshman guard Seth Trimble, Dunn's experience will anchor a second unit that can hold its own when the starters need a rest.

With R.J. Davis playing in the opener, Dunn will start the 2022 regular season coming off the bench against UNC-Wilmington.