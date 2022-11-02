UNC Basketball Player Preview: Pete Nance

Similar to former North Carolina forward Brady Manek, Northwestern transfer and current Tar Heel Pete Nance will only spend one season in Chapel Hill.

Like Manek, Nance has the chance to cement himself among UNC basketball greats and be a part of one of the most highly anticipated seasons in program history.

With four of the famous Iron Five returning, Nance will slide into the four-spot in the starting lineup.

In Friday's exhibition contest against Johnson C. Smith, the former four-star recruit was second on the Tar Heel roster in scoring with 19 points, shooting an efficient 8-of-13 from the field.

As Nance is understandably going to be compared to Brady Manek, their games may translate differently to the North Carolina offense, with his bigger frame allowing him to play down low.

Nance will seemingly slide into the stretch-four role for the Tar Heels, being utilized on the wing, but also playing with his back to the basket at times.

The biggest plus and difference compared to Manek is Nance's ability to play the five spot for periods to spell preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot. A point of concern as the season wound down was the fatigue and heavy minutes played by North Carolina starters.

With Jalen Washington recovering from ACL surgery and freshman Will Shaver without any collegiate experience, Nance is sure to see time at the Center position during the non-conference slate.

Outside shooting has been an area of success for Nance, who looks to bring over his offensive ability from the Big Ten to the ACC.

Each season he has improved his three-point shooting, connecting on 45 percent of his shots in 2022, up 19 percent from his freshman campaign.

He is primed to attempt four to five shots from beyond-the-arc per game, but where he can see immense success is through dribble handoffs and slipping screens.

Nance was successful at Northwestern, as he shot 81.3 percent and scored 1.58 points per possession on rolls or slips to the rim last season (ACC Sports). With both being a facet of the UNC offense, familiar and high-percentage looks should translate for the big man.

Overall, the addition of Nance should keep many aspects of the North Carolina offense the same, as he is in a position to succeed in Chapel Hill. With 107 games and 74 starts under his belt, his experience will be impactful on an already veteran-laden roster for Hubert Davis.

His first official action in a Tar Heel uniform is just five days away when North Carolina hosts UNC-Wilmington on Monday. Expect Nance to put up double digit scoring outings often and find himself starting at the four spot this season.