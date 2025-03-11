All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Recruit Advertises Three-Piece Attraction 'Coming Soon'

The entire 2025 UNC basketball recruiting haul was on hand for the Tar Heels' regular season finale.

Along with a handful of UNC basketball recruiting targets and prospects, the Tar Heels' three 2025 prizes were in the Dean E. Smith Center for the 2024-25 team's 82-69 loss to the visiting Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night.

In fact, during a media timeout, the program introduced that trio of Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson, Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis standing at the center of Roy Williams Court.

And on Monday night, Wilson reflected on his latest trip to Chapel Hill while looking ahead to his future as a Tar Heel by posting the picture from that moment with a "Coming Soon!" caption.

Caleb Wilson currently ranks No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. Derek Dixon checks in at No. 46, now 16 notches above Isaiah Denis.

Together, they comprise the nation's No. 9-ranked class in the cycle. It stacks up fourth among ACC collections, sitting below No. 7 SMU, No. 5 Notre Dame, and No. 1 Duke.

