UNC Basketball Remains in Mix for Premier In-State Talent
There's been no confirmation of a UNC basketball official visit on Cole Cloer's calendar just yet. That said, according to several insiders, the Tar Heels are still one of the frontrunners in the Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star's high-profile recruitment.
Cloer now plans to check out the defending national champion Florida Gators beginning on Sept. 6 before arriving for his stay with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 18.
Both of those scheduled trips, which Cloer revealed this week, are of the official visit variety.
Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that the 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward, a versatile wing who scores in bunches, has been a UNC basketball offer holder for over a year now. Plus, he's toured the Tar Heels' facilities a few times already via unofficial visits with the program.
At No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Cole Cloer is one of the highest-ranked four-star prospects in the cycle. He checks in at No. 14 at his position and No. 1 among rising high school seniors in North Carolina.
