UNC Basketball Rookie Ian Jackson Experiences Rollercoaster Campaign
With the UNC basketball program boasting the No. 8-ranked 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, there were high expectations on the headline Tar Heel freshmen to have an immediate impact after stepping on campus.
Some of those expectations were warranted, with both Ian Jackson and Drake Powell looking like potential one-and-done prospects as five-star recruits coming out of high school.
That hype appeared to become realized when Jackson poured in 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting against Alabama back in December, kicking off a 17-game stretch in which the 6-foot-4 sensation played over 20 minutes a game for the Heels.
His sizzling stretch included 12 games as a starter, as well as seven straight games posting 18-plus points to usher in conference play. Unfortunately, that hot streak began to wane as the season winded down, with the 20-year-old's minutes and production decreasing substantially toward the end of the campaign.
Over 36 games, Jackson was able to amass averages of 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent beyond the arc.
He has yet to make his intentions clear for next season. With plenty of pro potential, Ian Jackson could opt to enter his name in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he could also return to the Tar Heels for another season to continue his development.
