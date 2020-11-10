SI.com
UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

Shawn Krest

The No. 16 University of North Carolina men’s basketball team plays host to the College of Charleston in the 2020-21 season opener on Wednesday, November 25, the evening before Thanksgiving.

The season opener is the first of 27 regular-season games, a schedule reduced by four contests due to the pandemic. This will be the fewest regular-season games scheduled since UNC played 27 in the 2005-06 season.

The schedule includes 20 games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, three games in Asheville, N.C., in the Maui Invitational (November 30-December 2), the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Iowa on December 8, the CBS Sports Classic vs. Ohio State in Cleveland (December 19) and two non-conference home games (College of Charleston and December 12 vs. Elon).

Carolina begins ACC play on December 22 at NC State. This is the first time UNC has opened conference play against the Wolfpack since the 2005-06 season. It’s the first time the Tar Heels and Wolfpack are scheduled to play in November or December since the teams met in the Big Four Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Nov. 30, 1979.

The Tar Heels play home-and-home series against Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State and Syracuse; home games only against Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest; and play away games only vs. Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to be held March 9-13 in Washington, D.C.

Here's a look at the complete conference schedule of games for the 2020-21 Tar Heels

unc sked
Basketball

