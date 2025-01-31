UNC Basketball Season Leaders Entering Rivalry Clash at Duke
UNC basketball travels 10 miles up Tobacco Road to face the archrival Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC), who rank No. 2 in the country and are enjoying a 14-game winning streak, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) probably have to defeat Duke at least once to have a realistic shot at earning an at-large invite to the NCAA Tournament.
With less than 48 hours until tipoff on Coach K Court, where the UNC basketball program hopes to prevail for what would be the fifth time across its past seven appearances, here's a look at the stat leaders for Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 17.6 - RJ Davis
- 14.7 - Ian Jackson
- 12.3 - Seth Trimble
- 10.7 - Elliot Cadeau
- 6.9 - Drake Powell
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 5.4 - Seth Trimble
- 5.0 - Jalen Washington
- 4.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 3.8 - RJ Davis
- 3.7 - Jae'Lyn Withers
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 6.1 - Elliot Cadeau
- 4.0 - RJ Davis
- 1.6 - Seth Trimble
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.5 - Seth Trimble
- 1.2 - Elliot Cadeau
- 1.2 - RJ Davis
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.1 - Jalen Washington
- 1.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 0.6 - Drake Powell
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 35.0 - RJ Davis
- 30.6 - Seth Trimble
- 29.4 - Elliot Cadeau
- 27.2 - Ian Jackson
- 23.9 - Drake Powell
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 50 attempts):
- 71.1 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 56.7 - Jalen Washington
- 48.7 - Ian Jackson
- 48.6 - Jae'Lyn Withers
- 46.7 - Drake Powell
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 38.1 - Ian Jackson
- 37.5 - Drake Powell
- 36.7 - Jae'Lyn Withers
- 30.3 - RJ Davis
- 29.8 - Seth Trimble
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 87.3 - RJ Davis
- 84.8 - Seth Trimble
- 74.2 - Ian Jackson
- 71.2 - Elliot Cadeau
- 71.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers
