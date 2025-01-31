All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Season Leaders Entering Rivalry Clash at Duke

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels sorely need to build on their recent successes in Durham.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball travels 10 miles up Tobacco Road to face the archrival Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC), who rank No. 2 in the country and are enjoying a 14-game winning streak, in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). The Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) probably have to defeat Duke at least once to have a realistic shot at earning an at-large invite to the NCAA Tournament.

With less than 48 hours until tipoff on Coach K Court, where the UNC basketball program hopes to prevail for what would be the fifth time across its past seven appearances, here's a look at the stat leaders for Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 17.6 - RJ Davis
  • 14.7 - Ian Jackson
  • 12.3 - Seth Trimble
  • 10.7 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 6.9 - Drake Powell

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 5.4 - Seth Trimble
  • 5.0 - Jalen Washington
  • 4.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 3.8 - RJ Davis
  • 3.7 - Jae'Lyn Withers

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 6.1 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 4.0 - RJ Davis
  • 1.6 - Seth Trimble

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.5 - Seth Trimble
  • 1.2 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 1.2 - RJ Davis

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.1 - Jalen Washington
  • 1.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 0.6 - Drake Powell

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 35.0 - RJ Davis
  • 30.6 - Seth Trimble
  • 29.4 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 27.2 - Ian Jackson
  • 23.9 - Drake Powell

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 50 attempts):

  • 71.1 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 56.7 - Jalen Washington
  • 48.7 - Ian Jackson
  • 48.6 - Jae'Lyn Withers
  • 46.7 - Drake Powell

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):

  • 38.1 - Ian Jackson
  • 37.5 - Drake Powell
  • 36.7 - Jae'Lyn Withers
  • 30.3 - RJ Davis
  • 29.8 - Seth Trimble

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):

  • 87.3 - RJ Davis
  • 84.8 - Seth Trimble
  • 74.2 - Ian Jackson
  • 71.2 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 71.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers

