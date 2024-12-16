All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Season Leaders Entering Showdown in Charlotte

The UNC basketball team's top four scorers are guards and the only Tar Heels averaging over seven points.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC basketball isn't ranked — pretty far from it. The Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) sit No. 36 overall in the NCAA NET Rankings. Their struggles and underperformers, especially in compiling a deflating 1-4 record in Quad 1 games, are well-documented at this point.

That said, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Heels have won two in a row by knocking off Georgia Tech, 68-65, in Chapel Hill in their ACC opener on Dec. 7 and enjoying junior newcomer Cade Tyson's breakout UNC performance in Saturday's 93-67 home victory over La Salle.

Now, UNC basketball has a prime opportunity to put some more respect back on its name when the squad faces the No. 9-ranked Florida Gators (10-0, 0-0 SEC) in Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Here's an account of the top UNC basketball stat producers as the Tar Heels gear up for that Jumpman Invitational showdown against the Gators in the Spectrum Center:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 17.6 - RJ Davis
  • 15.4 - Seth Trimble
  • 11.5 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 10.8 - Ian Jackson
  • 6.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 5.0 - Jalen Washington
  • 4.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers
  • 4.7 - Seth Trimble
  • 4.7 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 4.0 - RJ Davis

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 5.6 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 4.3 - RJ Davis
  • 1.8 - Seth Trimble

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.7 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 1.6 - Seth Trimble
  • 1.4 - RJ Davis

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 0.8 - Drake Powell
  • 0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 0.8 - Jalen Washington

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 33.9 - RJ Davis
  • 31.5 - Seth Trimble
  • 29.1 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 21.4 - Drake Powell
  • 20.2 - Jae'Lyn Withers

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 79.4 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 54.5 - Jalen Washington
  • 51.5 - Seth Trimble
  • 48.8 - Drake Powell
  • 47.2 - Cade Tyson

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 45.2 - Seth Trimble
  • 44.8 - Ian Jackson
  • 40.0 - Drake Powell
  • 36.0 - Cade Tyson
  • 35.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):

  • 86.5 - RJ Davis
  • 84.2 - Ian Jackson
  • 82.6 - Seth Trimble
  • 74.4 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 73.7 - Ven-Allen Lubin

