UNC Basketball Season Leaders Entering Showdown in Charlotte
UNC basketball isn't ranked — pretty far from it. The Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) sit No. 36 overall in the NCAA NET Rankings. Their struggles and underperformers, especially in compiling a deflating 1-4 record in Quad 1 games, are well-documented at this point.
That said, fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Heels have won two in a row by knocking off Georgia Tech, 68-65, in Chapel Hill in their ACC opener on Dec. 7 and enjoying junior newcomer Cade Tyson's breakout UNC performance in Saturday's 93-67 home victory over La Salle.
Now, UNC basketball has a prime opportunity to put some more respect back on its name when the squad faces the No. 9-ranked Florida Gators (10-0, 0-0 SEC) in Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
Here's an account of the top UNC basketball stat producers as the Tar Heels gear up for that Jumpman Invitational showdown against the Gators in the Spectrum Center:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 17.6 - RJ Davis
- 15.4 - Seth Trimble
- 11.5 - Elliot Cadeau
- 10.8 - Ian Jackson
- 6.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 5.0 - Jalen Washington
- 4.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers
- 4.7 - Seth Trimble
- 4.7 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 4.0 - RJ Davis
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 5.6 - Elliot Cadeau
- 4.3 - RJ Davis
- 1.8 - Seth Trimble
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.7 - Elliot Cadeau
- 1.6 - Seth Trimble
- 1.4 - RJ Davis
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 0.8 - Drake Powell
- 0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 0.8 - Jalen Washington
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 33.9 - RJ Davis
- 31.5 - Seth Trimble
- 29.1 - Elliot Cadeau
- 21.4 - Drake Powell
- 20.2 - Jae'Lyn Withers
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 79.4 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 54.5 - Jalen Washington
- 51.5 - Seth Trimble
- 48.8 - Drake Powell
- 47.2 - Cade Tyson
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 45.2 - Seth Trimble
- 44.8 - Ian Jackson
- 40.0 - Drake Powell
- 36.0 - Cade Tyson
- 35.0 - Jae'Lyn Withers
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 10 attempts):
- 86.5 - RJ Davis
- 84.2 - Ian Jackson
- 82.6 - Seth Trimble
- 74.4 - Elliot Cadeau
- 73.7 - Ven-Allen Lubin
