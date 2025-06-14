UNC Basketball Now Slated to Battle Fellow Blueblood on Road
When the UNC basketball program scheduled a home-and-home series with the Kansas Jayhawks for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, head coach Hubert Davis might have figured that would be his Tar Heels' toughest non-conference outing in each of those regular seasons.
Davis and UNC are no strangers to blueblood matchups, of course, with at least two guaranteed every season via their ACC bouts versus archrival Duke. But the clashes with Kansas posed an interesting wrinkle to the Tar Heels' calendar in back-to-back years, as they'd have the chance to face at least two bluebloods each time.
Now, after seeing those two foes last year, UNC basketball is set to encounter another blueblood next go-round.
That most recent addition came courtesy of this week's announced 16 matchups for the 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge. They include a big-time road test for the Tar Heels, as they'll head to Rupp Arena to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
The matchup in early December will mark the fourth clash between the UNC Tar Heels and Kentucky Wildcats this decade.
