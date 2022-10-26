Skip to main content
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.

The month of October has been kind to the Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program: Trentyn Flowers listed the Tar Heels among his finalists, Zayden High committed to North Carolina, and now a five-star prospect will officially visit Chapel Hill.

2024 guard Boogie Fland, the No. 12 recruit in the country, will make the trip to North Carolina this weekend. The White Plains, New York native will be in attendance for the Tar Heels' exhibition contest against Johnson C. Smith and for UNC football's primetime matchup against Pittsburgh.

Fland was initially schedule to visit Chapel Hill at the end of September, but weather concerns due to Hurricane Ian forced him to delay his trip.

North Carolina will be Fland's first junior year official visit, as Power 5 programs and blue bloods alike are vying for his services.

Fland attends Archbishop Stepinac, the alma mater of current North Carolina guard R.J. Davis.

As it stands, four-star Drake Powell is the lone commitment for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting staff, who hold the No. 5 ranked class in 2024.

Can North Carolina impress Fland when he visits Chapel Hill and secure the commitment for one of the nation's most coveted players in 2024?

