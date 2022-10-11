UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High

After 2023 recruit Zayden High released his top five list that included the Tar Heels last week, North Carolina appears to be the odds on favorite to land the four-star prospect.

According to On3's Jamie Shaw, High is focused on finishing up his official visits, but that the Tar Heels are the team to watch in what appears to be a three horse race.

"He does not have a commitment date set, and he says he wants to visit Arkansas before his commitment," said Shaw. "It serves to be monitored if he does set, and take, that visit. However, until then, UNC is trending in this recruitment."

High has taken official visits to Michigan, Villanova, and Chapel Hill with Texas and Arkansas the two schools likely to receive the remaining two. The Spring Branch, Texas native has been on record stating that North Carolina was the best visit he has been on, giving a nod to the tradition, coaching staff, and the facilities.

Brady Manek has served as a player comparison for High according to Shaw, as the North Carolina coaching staff has shown the power forward film of the former Tar Heel.

With Pete Nance and Armando Bacot set to graduate, playing time in the North Carolina frontcourt will be available.

Five-star Simeon Wilcher is the lone commitment in the class of 2023 for the Tar Heels, who have the 42nd ranked class in the country and seventh best class in the ACC.

Can Hubert Davis and company help North Carolina land Zayden High and improve their incoming recruiting class?