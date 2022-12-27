Skip to main content
UNC returns to top 25 in latest AP Poll

Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

The Tar Heels once again find themselves with a number next to their name following a four-game winning streak.

After dropping four straight contests to close out the month of November and head into the final month of the calendar year, North Carolina has found its groove and returned to the top 25 in the latest AP Poll.

Currently riding a four game winning streak before ACC play gets into full swing, the Tar Heels sit at No. 25 in the country.

Wins over Ohio State and Michigan have helped change the course of the season and added a Quad 1 win to their resume.

Guard Caleb Love has emerged as a consistent playmaker, particularly in the assist department, while Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot has dominated the opposition.

Love has recorded 22 assists over the last four games and Bacot has tallied 20 or more points in three of their last four contests.

The biggest difference in the last month has been on the offensive end, as the North Carolina offense has transformed into a well-oiled machine.

Assist numbers have increased and the sharing of the basketball has led to a more confident and successful unit in Chapel Hill.

As the eight-day hiatus comes to an end on Friday, the Tar Heels will travel to Pitt to resume ACC play in a matchup with the Panthers.

