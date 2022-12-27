Skip to main content
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision

Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

The UNC basketball target would become the second commit for the Tar Heels in the class of 2024.

While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail.

Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.

His announcement will come during halftime of Link Academy's contest against Roselle Catholic via 247 Sports.

Cadeau is the No. 1 rated guard and the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2024.

In October, Cadeau trimmed his list of finalists to six, listing North Carolina among the likes of Kansas, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, and Texas Tech.

The Tar Heels have been heavy players in his recruitment with Cadeau sitting at the top of their recruiting board.

An official visit to Chapel Hill in October left an impression on the junior guard, who has received two Crystal Ball predictions, both of which have him landing at North Carolina.

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff currently have the Tar Heels with the No. 6 overall recruiting class for 2024 with four-star Drake Powell as their lone commit.

Can North Carolina use their recent success on the court to help land the next great point guard in Chapel Hill?

