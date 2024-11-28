All Tar Heels

Updated UNC Basketball Season Stat Leaders Following Letdown in Maui

Most UNC basketball players' numbers took a hit this week.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball guard RJ Davis / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

After knocking off Hawaii, 87-69, in the UNC basketball team's Maui Invitational tune-up, the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to defeat Dayton, 92-90, in the event's first round. But it all went downhill from there, as Hubert Davis' fourth squad suffered back-to-back losses to No. 4 Auburn, 85-72, and unranked Michigan State in overtime, 94-91.

The 1-2 Maui stretch, which came to an end on Wednesday night in the third-place game, could drop the Tar Heels out or near the bottom of the AP Top 25 next week. And it's no surprise that the team's struggles coincided with drops to the averages and shooting percentages of most players on the roster.

Here are the season leaders through UNC basketball's first seven outings:

POINTS PER GAME:

18.4 - RJ Davis

16.1 - Seth Trimble

14.4 - Elliot Cadeau

9.0 - Ian Jackson

7.4 - Jalen Washington

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

5.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers

5.0 - Jalen Washington

4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin

4.1 - RJ Davis

4.0 - Seth Trimble

ASSISTS PER GAME:

5.9 - Elliot Cadeau

4.4 - RJ Davis

1.9 - Seth Trimble

0.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers

0.7 - Drake Powell

STEALS PER GAME:

1.9 - Elliot Cadeau

1.4 - Seth Trimble

1.0 - RJ Davis

BLOCKS PER GAME:

1.0 - Drake Powell

1.0 - Jalen Washington

0.9 - Seth Trimble

MINUTES PER GAME:

34.1 - RJ Davis

32.0 - Seth Trimble

30.4 - Elliot Cadeau

23.3 - Jae'Lyn Withers

22.3 - Drake Powell

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

75.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin

61.8 - Jalen Washington

52.1 - Seth Trimble

50.0 - Elliot Cadeau

48.5 - Drake Powell

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

52.2 - Seth Trimble

47.1 - Ian Jackson

46.7 - Drake Powell

42.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers

37.5 - Elliot Cadeau

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

90.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin

87.5 - RJ Davis

85.7 - Ian Jackson

83.3 - Seth Trimble

83.3 - Drake Powell

Published
