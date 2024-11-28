Updated UNC Basketball Season Stat Leaders Following Letdown in Maui
After knocking off Hawaii, 87-69, in the UNC basketball team's Maui Invitational tune-up, the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to defeat Dayton, 92-90, in the event's first round. But it all went downhill from there, as Hubert Davis' fourth squad suffered back-to-back losses to No. 4 Auburn, 85-72, and unranked Michigan State in overtime, 94-91.
The 1-2 Maui stretch, which came to an end on Wednesday night in the third-place game, could drop the Tar Heels out or near the bottom of the AP Top 25 next week. And it's no surprise that the team's struggles coincided with drops to the averages and shooting percentages of most players on the roster.
Here are the season leaders through UNC basketball's first seven outings:
POINTS PER GAME:
18.4 - RJ Davis
16.1 - Seth Trimble
14.4 - Elliot Cadeau
9.0 - Ian Jackson
7.4 - Jalen Washington
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
5.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers
5.0 - Jalen Washington
4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin
4.1 - RJ Davis
4.0 - Seth Trimble
ASSISTS PER GAME:
5.9 - Elliot Cadeau
4.4 - RJ Davis
1.9 - Seth Trimble
0.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers
0.7 - Drake Powell
STEALS PER GAME:
1.9 - Elliot Cadeau
1.4 - Seth Trimble
1.0 - RJ Davis
BLOCKS PER GAME:
1.0 - Drake Powell
1.0 - Jalen Washington
0.9 - Seth Trimble
MINUTES PER GAME:
34.1 - RJ Davis
32.0 - Seth Trimble
30.4 - Elliot Cadeau
23.3 - Jae'Lyn Withers
22.3 - Drake Powell
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
75.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin
61.8 - Jalen Washington
52.1 - Seth Trimble
50.0 - Elliot Cadeau
48.5 - Drake Powell
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
52.2 - Seth Trimble
47.1 - Ian Jackson
46.7 - Drake Powell
42.9 - Jae'Lyn Withers
37.5 - Elliot Cadeau
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
90.0 - Ven-Allen Lubin
87.5 - RJ Davis
85.7 - Ian Jackson
83.3 - Seth Trimble
83.3 - Drake Powell
