Updated UNC Basketball Stat Leaders Following Clutch Victory

Ian Jackson has now jumped into third place in UNC basketball scoring this season.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / John Jones-Imagn Images
UNC basketball ended its daunting stretch on a high note via Saturday afternoon's 76-74 win over No. 18-ranked UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) don't have the record most envisioned at this point, but the good news is, given the relatively weak state of the ACC, it should only get easier from here.

As UNC enters its holiday break before hosting Campbell next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network), here's how the Tar Heels' season stat leaders stack up through a dozen outings:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 18.5 - RJ Davis
  • 14.8 - Seth Trimble
  • 12.0 - Ian Jackson
  • 11.2 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 6.4 - Ven-Allen Lubin

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 4.8 - Seth Trimble
  • 4.8 - Jalen Washington
  • 4.4 - Jae'Lyn Withers
  • 4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 4.3 - RJ Davis

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 5.7 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 3.8 - RJ Davis
  • 1.7 - Seth Trimble

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.8 - Seth Trimble
  • 1.5 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 1.5 - RJ Davis

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 0.8 - Drake Powell
  • 0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 0.7 - Jalen Washington
  • 0.7 - Seth Trimble

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 34.2 - RJ Davis
  • 31.7 - Seth Trimble
  • 29.1 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 21.4 - Ian Jackson
  • 21.0 - Drake Powell

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):

  • 77.5 - Ven-Allen Lubin
  • 54.9 - Jalen Washington
  • 49.0 - Ian Jackson
  • 48.0 - Drake Powell
  • 47.9 - Seth Trimble

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 42.5 - Ian Jackson
  • 39.1 - Drake Powell
  • 38.5 - Seth Trimble
  • 33.3 - Cade Tyson
  • 31.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):

  • 86.2 - RJ Davis
  • 84.2 - Seth Trimble
  • 77.8 - Ian Jackson
  • 71.4 - Elliot Cadeau
  • 68.2 - Ven-Allen Lubin

