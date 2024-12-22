Updated UNC Basketball Stat Leaders Following Clutch Victory
Ian Jackson has now jumped into third place in UNC basketball scoring this season.
UNC basketball ended its daunting stretch on a high note via Saturday afternoon's 76-74 win over No. 18-ranked UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) don't have the record most envisioned at this point, but the good news is, given the relatively weak state of the ACC, it should only get easier from here.
As UNC enters its holiday break before hosting Campbell next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network), here's how the Tar Heels' season stat leaders stack up through a dozen outings:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 18.5 - RJ Davis
- 14.8 - Seth Trimble
- 12.0 - Ian Jackson
- 11.2 - Elliot Cadeau
- 6.4 - Ven-Allen Lubin
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 4.8 - Seth Trimble
- 4.8 - Jalen Washington
- 4.4 - Jae'Lyn Withers
- 4.3 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 4.3 - RJ Davis
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 5.7 - Elliot Cadeau
- 3.8 - RJ Davis
- 1.7 - Seth Trimble
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.8 - Seth Trimble
- 1.5 - Elliot Cadeau
- 1.5 - RJ Davis
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 0.8 - Drake Powell
- 0.8 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 0.7 - Jalen Washington
- 0.7 - Seth Trimble
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 34.2 - RJ Davis
- 31.7 - Seth Trimble
- 29.1 - Elliot Cadeau
- 21.4 - Ian Jackson
- 21.0 - Drake Powell
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 77.5 - Ven-Allen Lubin
- 54.9 - Jalen Washington
- 49.0 - Ian Jackson
- 48.0 - Drake Powell
- 47.9 - Seth Trimble
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 42.5 - Ian Jackson
- 39.1 - Drake Powell
- 38.5 - Seth Trimble
- 33.3 - Cade Tyson
- 31.8 - Jae'Lyn Withers
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 15 attempts):
- 86.2 - RJ Davis
- 84.2 - Seth Trimble
- 77.8 - Ian Jackson
- 71.4 - Elliot Cadeau
- 68.2 - Ven-Allen Lubin
