Wes Miller earns contract extension with Cincinnati

Former North Carolina guard Wes Miller, who is in his second season as the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, signed a two-year contract extension with the Bearcats on Wednesday. (Jeff Goodman)

Miller's extension puts him in the Queen City through the 2028-2029 and increases his average salary to $2.95 million annually.

After leading Cincinnati to a 18-15 record in his first-season, Miller has the Bearcats with a 7-4 record in 2022 and winners of four of their last five games.

In a press release from David Cohen of GoBearcats.com, Athletic Director John Cunningham addressed the decision to extend Miller's contract.

"We have the right coach to lead us into the Big 12 in ," Cunningham said. "This new contract extension provides further stability and increases investment into our men's basketball program, which will set us up for success in the best league in America. Wes is one of the best young coaches in the country. He is building something special here at Cincinnati. We share his commitment to winning and look forward to competing for championships in the coming years."

Prior to accepting the job at Cincinnati, Miller spent 10 seasons as the head coach at UNC-Greensboro. The Spartans won 185 games under his guidance, he became a two-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year, and he is now the winningest coach in program history.

For his career, Miller has a .577 winning percentage and has coached in two NCAA Tournaments.

Miller spent four seasons in Chapel Hill and was a member of the 2005 National Championship team. He appeared in 93 games for the Tar Heels and shot 39 percent from three-point range for his career.

Miller and the Bearcats will return to the floor on Saturday when they host La Salle in a non-conference matchup.