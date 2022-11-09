Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill.

On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season.

The Spring Branch, Texas native is rated the No. 55 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 12 power forward by 247 Sports.

High chose North Carolina over offers from Michigan, Texas, Arkansas, and Villanova.

He seems primed to play a stretch-big mold, as his outside shooting has become a consistent part of his game.

Part of a two-man recruiting class in 2023, High will join five-star Simeon Wilcher in Chapel Hill, as the Tar Heels have the No. 24 class in the country.

Wilcher will sign his NLI on Nov. 15th to make the incoming freshman class official.