2023 four-star Daevin Hobbs trims list to six

Rich Storry/USA Today Sports

2023 four-star Daevin Hobbs trims list to six

The UNC football target cut his list down from 26 programs with official visits scheduled to SEC powerhouses.

The UNC football program has seen success on the gridiron to begin the 2022 season and now things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail.

On Wednesday, 2023 four-star Daevin Hobbs trimmed his list of schools down to six. The defensive lineman named North Carolina in his group of finalists along with Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Hobbs, who is a native of Concord, currently ranks as the No. 95 overall player in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina.

Through eight games, Hobbs has helped Robinson High School to a 7-1 record, tallying 20 tackles for a defense that allows just 8.6 points per game.

Hobbs was in attendance for Tennessee's historic victory over Alabama last weekend and has taken trips to Chapel Hill and Ohio State with official visits scheduled for Alabama (Oct. 22) and Georgia (Nov. 5).

Three Crystal Ball predictions have been logged for Hobbs with all three pointing to North Carolina. However, he has not received a prediction since July and schools such as Tennessee and Georgia have heated up their recruitment for the four-star lineman.

According to various recruiting outlets, the Volunteers can be considered the front-runner for the UNC football target.

With a commitment date set for Nov. 25, Hobbs will have time to wrap up his official visits and evaluate each option.

Can Mack Brown and the UNC football program fend off other suitors for the commitment of Hobbs?

