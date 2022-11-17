2023 Four-star schedules visit to Chapel Hill

After playing four of their last fives games away from Chapel Hill, North Carolina will return to Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a two game homestand to close out the regular season.

In attendance to watch the 9-1 Tar Heels take on Georgia Tech will be 2023 EDGE Dylan Gooden, one of the few remaining targets in the senior class for Mack Brown and company.

The four star recruit is the No. 264 ranked player in the class of 2023 and is the son of former Cy Young Award winner and three-time World Series Champion Dwight Gooden.

With stats for six games available on MaxPreps, Gooden recorded 14 total tackles and one sack for Our Lady Good Counsel High School.

Following the cryptic decommitment of big-time North Carolina recruit Rico Walker, a place along the defensive line is open for Gooden, who has taken just one official visit to Rutgers.

Gooden has been linked to the Scarlet Knights, Penn State, and Maryland according to 247Sports' Brian Dohn. The Olney, Maryland native had planned to make a summer commitment, but ultimately delayed his decision to closer to signing day.

As of now, North Carolina holds the No. 21 overall recruiting class and the No. 5 ranked unit in the ACC.

Adding Gooden to the already dynamic class would catapult the Tar Heels to No. 19 in the country.

Can North Carolina earn the services of the four-star defensive lineman to move into the top 20 and close out a stellar recruiting cycle?