Skip to main content
2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

The former Pittsburgh commit could become the 20th pledge in the Tar Heels' 2023 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports' National Analyst Brian Dohn, 2023 wideout Zion Fowler is working to set up an official visit to Chapel Hill.

Fowler, a three-star recruit out of Jersey City, decommited from Pittsburgh last week after a year-long pledge to the Panthers.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher is rated as the No. 85 wideout in the class of 2023 and currently holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Duke, and Louisville.

As the Spartans have recently inserted themselves in his recruitment, a Big 12 program also seems to be in the mix for his services.

Fowler also plans to visit Texas and in a conversation with Dohn, highlighted the appeal of North Carolina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I love UNC’s offense as well as the way they get their receivers the ball," said Fowler. "They developed Josh Downs as a top wide receiver in the ACC and the country."

Fowler also stated his desire to play for a program that will get him NFL ready and develop him not only as a wide receiver, but as a player.

Competing with Texas, who will have incoming quarterback phenom Arch Manning, may prove difficult, but the development and success of Drake Maye has given the Tar Heels one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.

As it stands, North Carolina currently has three wide receiver commits in the class of 2023 as they look to add on to the No. 21 ranked unit.

With the assumed departure of Josh Downs and Antoine Green, the Tar Heels would have playing time open in 2023 both in the slot and on the outside.

Can North Carolina add onto their already successful recruiting class with a fourth wide receiver to aid the Tar Heel offense?

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19469368
Football

North Carolina falls in latest CFP Rankings

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19484974
Basketball

Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19339551
Football

Downs named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19472886
Basketball

North Carolina remains No. 1 in latest AP Poll

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19410983
Basketball

Caleb Love listed in latest NBA Mock Draft

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17967612
Basketball

Puff Johnson provides spark in season debut

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19474044
Basketball

Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19469158
Football

Offense halted in 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech

By Asheebo Rojas