2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

According to 247Sports' National Analyst Brian Dohn, 2023 wideout Zion Fowler is working to set up an official visit to Chapel Hill.

Fowler, a three-star recruit out of Jersey City, decommited from Pittsburgh last week after a year-long pledge to the Panthers.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher is rated as the No. 85 wideout in the class of 2023 and currently holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Duke, and Louisville.

As the Spartans have recently inserted themselves in his recruitment, a Big 12 program also seems to be in the mix for his services.

Fowler also plans to visit Texas and in a conversation with Dohn, highlighted the appeal of North Carolina.

"I love UNC’s offense as well as the way they get their receivers the ball," said Fowler. "They developed Josh Downs as a top wide receiver in the ACC and the country."

Fowler also stated his desire to play for a program that will get him NFL ready and develop him not only as a wide receiver, but as a player.

Competing with Texas, who will have incoming quarterback phenom Arch Manning, may prove difficult, but the development and success of Drake Maye has given the Tar Heels one of the most dynamic offenses in college football.

As it stands, North Carolina currently has three wide receiver commits in the class of 2023 as they look to add on to the No. 21 ranked unit.

With the assumed departure of Josh Downs and Antoine Green, the Tar Heels would have playing time open in 2023 both in the slot and on the outside.

Can North Carolina add onto their already successful recruiting class with a fourth wide receiver to aid the Tar Heel offense?