All-Conference cornerback to visit Chapel Hill

Nine of the 11 North Carolina players to hit the transfer portal have been on the defensive side of the ball. Of those nine, six were members of the secondary, highlighting a need to replace production and add depth to Dre Bly's group.

One piece to the puzzle could come by way of the portal, as East Tennessee State cornerback Alijah Huzzie is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill this weekend, according to Inside Carolina.

Huzzie, who is looking to transfer up from the FCS level, started all 11 games for the Buccaneers in 2022, compiling 59 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and six interceptions.

On special teams, Huzzie served as the punt return specialist, using nine returns to amass 138 yards.

His performance earned him First Team All-SoCon honors after finishing second in the nation in interceptions. In three seasons with East Tennessee State, Huzzie has tallied 177 tackles and 12 takeaways.

The Franklin, Georgia native has the potential for three more years of eligibility and could prove to be a valuable piece in a secondary that has lost two starters to the portal.

Adding onto the defensive back room is necessary for the Tar Heels, as the departure of reserves at both cornerback and safety leave even more holes to fill.

While there is certainly time for minds to change and for players to enter or withdraw from the portal, no major splashes seem to be on the horizon for North Carolina.

As the Tar Heels prepare for the Holiday Bowl and look to turn the page to 2023, can they gain the commitment of the First Team All-SoCon selection in Alijah Huzzie?