Skip to main content
British Brooks set to return to UNC for final season in 2023

Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

British Brooks set to return to UNC for final season in 2023

Brooks will be a fixture in what should be a high-powered UNC offense in 2023.

In what was first reported by Inside Carolina, head coach Mack Brown announced in Monday's weekly press conference that UNC running back British Brooks will return to school and use his final year of eligibility in 2023. 

The fifth-year back, who elected to return to Chapel Hill for the 2022 campaign, was slated to be the Tar Heels' lead back before a season-ending knee injury in August.

Brooks emerged late season as a valuable option in the backfield and has contributed in the special teams game through his first four seasons.

Mack Brown had high praise for the former walk-on and highlighted his enthusiasm regarding Brooks' return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"(Brooks) is one of the best leaders on our team," stated Brown. "He's an amazing story of a walk-on, who gets himself into school and he's a tremendous student, and then he's special teams Player of the (Week) all the time." (Inside Carolina)

A sixth year at North Carolina awaits for Brooks, who will re-join a running back room that includes rising stars in Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway, along with power back Caleb Hood.

With Drake Maye under center for at least one more season and a loaded running back core, the North Carolina offense should once again be one of the best in the country.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_18002548
Basketball

North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_15684377
Basketball

Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_16969470
Football

North Carolina is Miami's toughest ACC opponent

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19019882
Football

UNC vs Miami: Keys to the Game

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19018921
Football

Former NC State QB gives praise to Drake Maye

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_18013740
Basketball

Hubert Davis 'Not Satisfied with Beating Duke'

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17111989
Basketball

Suns' Cam Johnson exits preseason game with injury

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17794276
Basketball

North Carolina 'Secret Scrimmage' opponent announced

By Bryant Baucom