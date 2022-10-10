British Brooks set to return to UNC for final season in 2023

In what was first reported by Inside Carolina, head coach Mack Brown announced in Monday's weekly press conference that UNC running back British Brooks will return to school and use his final year of eligibility in 2023.

The fifth-year back, who elected to return to Chapel Hill for the 2022 campaign, was slated to be the Tar Heels' lead back before a season-ending knee injury in August.

Brooks emerged late season as a valuable option in the backfield and has contributed in the special teams game through his first four seasons.

Mack Brown had high praise for the former walk-on and highlighted his enthusiasm regarding Brooks' return.

"(Brooks) is one of the best leaders on our team," stated Brown. "He's an amazing story of a walk-on, who gets himself into school and he's a tremendous student, and then he's special teams Player of the (Week) all the time." (Inside Carolina)

A sixth year at North Carolina awaits for Brooks, who will re-join a running back room that includes rising stars in Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway, along with power back Caleb Hood.

With Drake Maye under center for at least one more season and a loaded running back core, the North Carolina offense should once again be one of the best in the country.