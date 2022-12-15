Chip Lindsey tabbed as North Carolina offensive coordinator

Eight days after former North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo left for the same job at Wisconsin, the Tar Heels have their new play-caller.

Chip Lindsey will head to Chapel Hill after one season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Florida.

"Chip is well-versed in UNC's offensive style of play and he has a wealth of experience working with some of the greatest offensive minds in the country," said Brown in a GoHeels' press release." You can see that in the way his offenses play. Chip is multiple in his approach and has the unique skill of adapting based on personnel. Everyone I spoke with during the search raved about him as both a coach and a person and we're thrilled he and his family are part of our program."

Under Lindsey, the Knights' offense ranked 11th in the country in total offense, four spots ahead of the Tar Heels. They amassed 6,248 total yards, averaging 480.6 per game.

UCF also ranked 26th with 34.4 points per game and tied for 10th in the country with 33 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to his tenure in Orlando, Lindsey spent three seasons at the head coach at Troy, helping quarterback Kaleb Barker to one of the best careers under center in program history.

Lindsey also spent time with Auburn, Arizona State, and Southern Miss as an offensive coordinator.

Throughout his career, the new North Carolina play-caller has created dynamic offenses, whether it be through the air or on the ground.

Lindsey helped Southern Miss set program records and led Auburn to an appearance in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game under his guidance.

North Carolina will return reigning ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye and a star-studded backfield to go along with a talented wide receiver corps.

Can Lindsey continue the success of the high-powered offenses in Chapel Hill?