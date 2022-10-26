Could UNC football lose one of its top commits in the class of 2023?

Kaveion Keys committed to Mack Brown and the UNC football program on August 29th, becoming the fourth-highest rated commit in their 2023 class.

When he made his decision to come to Chapel Hill, the four-star linebacker also expressed interest in taking visits to other schools.

It appears Keys is doing just that and could be headed elsewhere to play college football.

The Richmond, Virginia native recently visited Penn State for their annual White Out game in Happy Valley. Keys is expected to visit Texas A&M in the near future, but with recent news surrounding the program, nothing is certain in the world of college football.

North Carolina fans have also become skeptical of his commitment with discovery that the No. 311 overall recruit has removed all UNC related information from his social media bios.

Despite visiting the Nittany Lions and fan skepticism, 247Sports National Analyst Brian Dohn reports that Keys "remains solid" in his commitment to the Tar Heels.

As reported, location is important for Keys and the proximity of Chapel Hill to Richmond gives the Tar Heels an advantage.

While Keys has taken and may continue to take visits to other programs, resorting to the recruiting experts and their sources is the answer here.

The linebacker position has produced successful talent in recent years with Cedric Gray and Power Echols currently donning a Tar Heel uniform and NFL draft picks Cole Holcomb and Chazz Surratt moving on to the professional level.

Keys, Caleb LaVallee, and Amare Campbell are the three linebacker commits for North Carolina and are on course to make their debut in Chapel Hill in 2023.

North Carolina currently holds the No. 20 recruiting class in the country and the fifth best class in the ACC.